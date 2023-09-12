AMC Entertainment: Quartalsbericht in 54 Tagen - Erwarteter Gewinnanstieg von +118,08%

In just 54 days, AMC Entertainment, based in Leawood, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how is the AMC Entertainment stock performing compared to the previous year?

There are only 54 days left until AMC Entertainment, with a current market capitalization of 1.06 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While AMC Entertainment generated revenue of 902.94 million euros in Q3 2022, a jump of +23.30% to 1.11 billion euros is now expected for this quarter’s revenue figures. The company’s previous loss is...