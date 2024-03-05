Erweiterte Funktionen


AFT Pharmaceuticals - Poised for international market expansion




05.03.24 08:46
Edison Investment Research

AFT continues to focus on expanding its product portfolio and broadening its geographical footprint (including increased investments in its affiliates), which we expect to translate into stronger market traction and an increased top-line for AFT over the medium term. The company has updated the market on its international growth efforts, announcing new manufacturing agreements for Maxigesic Rapid and Crystaderm (ahead of their expected launches in the US and Chinese markets, respectively) and partnership expansion with Hikma (its US licensee of Maxigesic IV) to commercialise Combogesic IV in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan. Concurrently, AFT has made inroads into the UK market through the recent launch of Combogesic tablets and IV.

