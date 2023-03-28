AFT Pharmaceuticals - Maxigesic international momentum continues

AFT Pharmaceuticals (AFT) has announced that it has signed three additional licensing agreements for Maxigesic IV – with Labatec in Switzerland and Pharma Bavaria in Argentina and Paraguay. The product franchise continues its international expansion, with the deals following the recent launches of Maxigesic IV in five European countries. To date (FY23, ending 31 March) AFT’s flagship product, Maxigesic, is available in 61 countries (across all dose forms), up 15 from the prior year. This is marginally lower than the target of 63 countries for FY23, but the company also announced achieving its first product registration in China with Crystawash Extend, its long-lasting sanitiser. China launches are generally highly sought after, and this announcement should provide access to the larger offline retail and hospitals segments (c 75% of the over-the-counter (OTC) market in China). Currently AFT only has an online retail presence in China (under the Cross Border E-Commerce OTC scheme).