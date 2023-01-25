AFT Pharmaceuticals - Maxigesic IV expands into East European markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for the Maxigesic intravenous (IV) formulation with Salus Pharmaceuticals (a Slovenia-based wholesaler of pharmaceutical products) for nine Eastern European countries across the Balkan and Baltic regions. Maxigesic IV is already registered in five of the nine countries, with launches planned in CY23. AFT will also file registration applications for the remaining countries during the year. Maxigesic IV is registered in 41 countries globally and has been launched in more than 10, including the key markets of France and Italy in November 2022. As AFT awaits Maxigesic IV approval in the US, we see this new agreement as an encouraging step towards expanding its international presence, in line with its strategic priorities for CY23.