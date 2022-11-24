Erweiterte Funktionen


AFT Pharmaceuticals - H123 focused on portfolio expansion




24.11.22 07:42
Edison Investment Research

AFT reported strong post COVID-19 revenue momentum in H123 (NZ$65.8m, 18.4% y-o-y growth), driven by robust organic growth across all regions, supported by new product launches. Sales uptake was boosted by robust demand from both domestic (23.5% growth in Australia, 34.7% in New Zealand) and Asian markets (26.1% growth). However, profits were weighed down (operating margin of 5.3% vs 9.9% in H122) by the delay in the anticipated licensing income from Hikma (c US$6m) and materially higher SG&A expenses related to new product launches. AFT expects FY23 revenue growth to be skewed towards H223 due to additional product launches, although margin pressures may carry over, as evidenced by a downward revision in FY23 operating profit guidance to NZ$18–23m (previously NZ$27–32m). Incorporating these developments, our valuation falls from NZ$681m or NZ$6.50/share to NZ$665m or NZ$6.34/share.

Aktuell
Uran Kaufempfehlung Jetzt: 100 Anomalien entdeckt - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diesen 447% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 603% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:15 , Aktiennews
Plant Veda Foods Aktie: Der absolute Knall!
10:15 , Aktiennews
Biofrontera Aktie: Geht es jetzt los?
10:15 , Aktiennews
Basler Aktie: Aufschrei, garantiert!
10:15 , Aktiennews
Was sagt man dazu, Conico?
10:15 , Aktiennews
Beyond Meat Aktie: Das kann einfach nicht w [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...