AFT Pharmaceuticals - Expanding reach into China

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced the online launch of a wider range of its over-the-counter (OTC) medicines in China following registration under China’s Cross Border E-Commerce (CBEC) OTC pilot scheme introduced in 2019. The products will be sold through AFT’s Kiwi Health Global Flagship Store on Tmall Global, China’s largest cross-border marketplace. The store was launched in 2020 and had been carrying a limited trial range of products until now. Following the recent registration, AFT has launched a number of new products in China, with further launches planned in the next few months, including its flagship pain relief drug, Maxigesic. The Chinese OTC drug market is the second largest globally (worth US$16.3bn in 2020) and we see the current development as encouraging, with potential to boost the company’s sales in Asia.