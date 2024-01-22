AFT Pharmaceuticals - Another R&D asset in the bag

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced the addition of another candidate, HY-091, to its R&D pipeline, for the management of vulvar lichen sclerosus (VLS), a skin condition with no curative treatments available. We note that HY-091 is one of the three R&D assets under diligence by AFT, with evaluation ongoing in another two. An active R&D pipeline is a key focus area for AFT, which will support management’s objective to expand its global footprint and achieve its long-term goal to have international markets represent 35% of sales (8% in FY23). HY-091 will be developed as a mucoadhesive film, an extended-release formulation of a known (albeit undisclosed) molecule, and will target alleviation of symptoms such as pain, itching and inflammation. The asset will be developed and commercialised in collaboration with Hyloris (existing partner for Maxigesic IV and HY-090) with similar collaboration terms for HY-090.