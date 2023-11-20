ADS-TEC Energy - Fast charging

ADS-TEC Energy develops, manufactures and markets intelligent, battery storage-based energy platforms which are positioned to play an integral role in the decentralised energy networks of the future. The platforms incorporate hardware, software, services and both proprietary and third-party apps (software programmes designed to perform a specific function), with a focus on advancing sustainable energy solutions. ADS-TEC offers customisable platforms providing ultra-fast charging, storage and energy management systems serving the electric vehicle (EV) commercial and industrial sectors. The systems provide the flexibility to manage supply variability from power grids, as well as sudden changes in demand associated with ultra-fast EV charging.