ACM Research Aktie: Wieso ist diese Entwicklung SO wichtig?

Acm Research: Analysts rate the stock as "Good" in the long term. Of a total of 18 analysts, 1 rated it as "Good", 1 as "Neutral", and none as "Poor". There have been no analyst updates on Acm Research in the past month. On average, analysts expect a target price of $13.9, which represents a downside of 25.87% from the current closing price of $18.75. Based on all analyst estimates, we give the stock a "Neutral" rating.

Dividend: The dividend yield, which compares the dividend to the current stock price, is typically used to provide an indication of the return on investment. Acm Research currently has a dividend yield of 0%, which is below the industry average of 2.62% for the "Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment" sector. This results in a difference of -2.62% compared to industry peers, leading the editorial team to rate the stock as "Poor" in terms of its dividend policy.

Fundamental: Acm Research's stock is considered undervalued based on its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio). The P/E ratio of 17.25 is 81% lower than the industry average of 90.67 in the "Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment" segment. Therefore, the stock receives a "Good" rating from a fundamental analysis perspective.

Stock Performance Comparison: Acm Research has achieved a performance of 188.91% in the past 12 months. Similar stocks in the "Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment" industry have increased by an average of 15.47%, which results in an outperformance of +173.44% for Acm Research. The "Information Technology" sector had an average return of 10.41% last year. Acm Research outperformed this average by 178.5%. The strong performance in both sectors leads to a "Good" rating in this category.

