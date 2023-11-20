ABO Wind - Harnessing revenue from renewables

Finanztrends Video zu ABO Wind



ABO Wind is a renewable energy firm in the wind, solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hydrogen sectors. It develops, constructs, operates and maintains projects globally. It has installed approximately 800 wind turbines worldwide, with a total output of around 2.1GW. ABO Wind is one of the leading developers in environmentally sensitive areas as 300 of these turbines were built in forested areas.