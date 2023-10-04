Erweiterte Funktionen



ABC arbitrage - Equity markets remain calm




04.10.23 11:02
Edison Investment Research

ABC arbitrage group (ABCA) reported net income of €8.8m in H123, down 46% y-o-y, which in our view represents a reasonable result amid unfavourable market conditions. The market continues to be characterised by low volatility and limited M&A activity, weighing on ABCA’s main arbitrage strategies. After the end of June 2023, both ABCA Opportunities and ABCA Reversion funds managed to show strong performance, improving the outlook for the H223 results. Meanwhile, ABCA’s AUM remained flat in H123. The company reiterated its intention to pay out 80% of profits in dividends, with a minimum DPS of €0.30.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,86 € 5,86 € -   € 0,00% 04.10./12:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0004040608 924061 6,75 € 5,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,90 € +1,55%  11:55
Stuttgart 5,77 € +0,52%  13:30
Berlin 5,80 € +0,17%  08:09
München 5,86 € 0,00%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 12 Mio. Tonnen zu 0,64% Li2O. Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Rohstoff-Riese Glencore ($GLEN)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...