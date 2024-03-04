Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - Strong order backlog underpins growth prospects




04.03.24 10:46
Edison Investment Research

In FY23, AAC was largely affected by continuing supplier delays, which compromised the anticipated delivery of subsystems and delayed projects, with subsequent key revenue deferred. Nevertheless, Q423 saw tremendous order inflow worth more than SEK200m, leaving a year-end record backlog of SEK630m, which should bolster the acceleration of revenues towards the SEK430–500m targeted by management in FY24. This should accompany improving profitability and positive operating cash flow and move AAC towards a self-sustaining funding status. Our capped DCF valuation of SEK301/share implies substantial upside potential.

