AAC Clyde Space - Preparing to AACcelerate growth
24.01.22 13:32
Edison Investment Research
AAC Clyde Space continues to make progress, although supplier issues constrained Q321. Management has developed a detailed growth plan to take sales from the SEK500m level targeted for FY24 to c SEK2.3bn by 2030, double our previous long-term model assumptions. We increase our loss estimates for FY21 partly due to accelerated investment and the supply chain delays. Our FY22 EBITDA is reduced by 8% to SEK23.5m. The investment is to support the higher growth, which increases our longer-term estimates. Our DCF valuation increases to SEK7.3 per share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,28801 $
|0,31586 $
|-0,0278 $
|-8,82%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0009268154
|A2DG1T
|0,51 $
|0,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,231 €
|-5,71%
|12:02
|Berlin
|0,2405 €
|-7,32%
|16:39
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,28801 $
|-8,82%
|21.01.22
