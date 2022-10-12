Erweiterte Funktionen
AAC Clyde Space - IOD-3 Amber waiting for the green light
12.10.22 16:26
Edison Investment Research
AAC Clyde Space is closing in on a historic milestone. It has delivered the IOD-3 Amber satellite to the Spaceport Cornwall facility in Newquay, where it is to be one of the first seven satellites launched to orbit from the UK. The delivery also comes at the start of what is expected to be a busy Q422 for AAC as it delivers a number of customer projects for operational deployment. As AAC starts to deploy its own satellite constellations revenue growth, profitability and cash flow should improve rapidly.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1121 $
|0,10975 $
|0,0024 $
|+2,14%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0009268154
|A2DG1T
|0,44 $
|0,094 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1121 $
|+2,14%
|05.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0995 €
|+1,84%
|12:08
|Berlin
|0,1132 €
|+1,34%
|18:46
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|12
|AAC Clyde Space AB
|22.11.21