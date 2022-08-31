Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - Expecting a busy second half




31.08.22 10:30
AAC Clyde Space continued to be constrained by the supply chain issues that have persisted across the space industry in Q222. These have delayed project completions and deliveries and constrained revenue as milestones are deferred. However, with SEK145m of its robust SEK400m order backlog expected to be delivered in H222, including delivery for launch of a number of satellites, prospects remain encouraging. These should support the rapid acceleration of higher-margin Space Data as a Service (SDaaS) revenues from FY23 that are key to the growth strategy, driving sustained earnings and cash flow expansion.

