Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - Delivering a global perspective




05.07.22 10:06
Edison Investment Research

AAC Clyde Space (AAC) is entering period of significant development and investment as it tracks towards its targeted sales of SEK2.2bn in 2030. Investment in its own constellations of small satellites should drive a rapid growth in high-margin space data as a service (SDaaS) revenues to account for 60% of targeted sales. The improving margin mix should transform the business model to a self-sustaining, cash-generative position. In the near term the higher levels of required investment are reflected in the market rating, which looks undemanding against our DCF valuation as well as against the recently listed spacetech peers.

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Stark Kaufen
366% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1293 € 0,1316 € -0,0023 € -1,75% 05.07./13:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0009268154 A2DG1T 0,40 € 0,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1922 $ +8,34%  01.07.22
Berlin 0,1449 € +0,49%  13:25
Frankfurt 0,1293 € -1,75%  13:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt Stark Kaufen. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 AAC Clyde Space AB 22.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...