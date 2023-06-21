AAC Clyde Space - Capital raise to support growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.06.23
Edison Investment Research

AAC Clyde Space has announced a rights issue to raise SEK73.7m on a three-for-five basis at SEK0.60/share. The fully subscribed issue will raise c SEK60.6m net (after costs of SEK13.1m) for the company and is 65% covered by subscription commitments from several existing shareholders, potential investors and management. In combination with a secured SEK20m loan facility, the proceeds will be used to support working capital as AAC grows its space data as a service (SDaaS) business and funding for the acceleration of the xSPANCION satellite constellation project.

 
0,0368 € 0,0379 € -0,0011 € -2,90% 21.06./16:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0009268154 A2DG1T 0,21 € 0,029 €
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,07 $ +2,94%  15.06.23
Berlin 0,0517 € -1,52%  17:00
Frankfurt 0,0368 € -2,90%  12:25
