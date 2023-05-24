Erweiterte Funktionen



4imprint Group - Very strong demand




24.05.23 07:24
Edison Investment Research

4imprint’s AGM statement indicates that the group has had a very strong start to the year, with order intake 22% ahead of the equivalent period in FY22. Given the degree of macroeconomic uncertainty and the comparatives getting tougher as the year progresses, management is indicating that full year results will be within the range of current market forecasts. This level of growth is well ahead of the market, which industry body ASI estimates at +3.3% by value in Q123, indicating that 4imprint is continuing to build market share.

Bitte warten...