4imprint Group - Strong finish to FY22 prompts further upgrade

4imprint’s update shows the group continuing to trade strongly through Q422 and we again upgrade estimates. FY22 revenue will be $1.14bn, or 3% ahead of our earlier modelling, and 45% ahead of the prior year. An 8.8% adjusted operating margin compares with our earlier assumption of 8.2%. We edge our revenue forecasts up by 3% for FY23 and FY24, but assume some modest settling back in margin to reflect additional operating costs to support the increased scale of the business. As before, we suggest management may propose an FY22 special dividend, given net cash of $86.7m at the year-end.