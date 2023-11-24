Erweiterte Funktionen
4imprint Group - Further progress in Q323
24.11.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research
4imprint’s Q323 trading update indicated further good growth, albeit moderating against comparatives getting tougher as the year progresses. Full year revenue guidance is maintained at ‘slightly above’ $1.3bn, with continuing high returns on marketing spend prompting a $5m uplift in PBT guidance to ‘not less than $130m’. 4imprint’s underlying markets reflect US corporate economic health, with any downside mitigated by the prospect of carrying on building market share as less well-funded firms struggle. Already the largest North American distributor of promotional products, 4imprint’s market share in H123 was just 5.9%, giving plenty to go for. The long-term growth record, strong cash generation and robust balance sheet underpin the rating.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,60 €
|49,40 €
|-0,80 €
|-1,62%
|24.11./09:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006640972
|916232
|61,50 €
|44,60 €
= Realtime
