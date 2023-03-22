4iG - Yettel stake swapped for 19.5% of Vodafone Hungary

Following on from the acquisition of a 51% stake in Vodafone Hungary in January, 4iG has increased its effective stake by 19.5%, to 70.5%, by means of a share swap. Subsidiary Antenna Hungária has swapped its 25% stake in the Hungarian businesses of Yettel and CETIN for 19.5% of Corvinus’s 49% stake in Vodafone Hungary. This strengthens 4iG’s ownership of Vodafone Hungary and should help improve the efficiency of the integration process.