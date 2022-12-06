4iG - Structuring the group for growth

4iG reported growth in pro forma EBITDA for Q322 and 9M22, despite the effect of cost inflation, new Hungarian supplementary telecom taxes and supply chain challenges, resulting in a pro forma EBITDA margin of 23.7% for 9M22 (9M21: 21.8%). During Q322, the company concentrated on integrating recent acquisitions and developing an organisational structure to support the group’s growth. Work continues on the Vodafone Hungary acquisition, which, when complete, will cement 4iG’s position as the number two telecom operator in Hungary.