4iG - Regional ICT group positioned for growth

07.03.23
4iG’s FY22 results reflect the changing profile of the group as it has transitioned via a series of acquisitions from a business focused on IT services in Hungary to a regional technology-infocommunications provider in Hungary and the West Balkans. The post year-end acquisition of Vodafone Hungary reshapes the business further, which when included results in telecoms making up 87% of revenue and 94% of EBITDA on an FY22 pro forma basis. The group now has all the building blocks in place to take advantage of digitalisation and telecoms convergence trends in its chosen markets.

