4iG - Completion of Vodafone Hungary acquisition

02.02.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research

4iG closed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Vodafone Hungary on 31 January, via its subsidiary Antenna Hungária, and yesterday announced the new management structure for Vodafone Hungary. The acquisition was originally announced in August 2022 and the sale and purchase agreement finalised on 8 January. 4iG is now the largest fixed broadband and TV provider and second-largest mobile operator in Hungary. The deal is the largest in a series of acquisitions undertaken to build 4iG’s position as a converged telecom operator in Hungary and the West Balkans and the leading IT services provider in Hungary.

