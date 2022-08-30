4iG - Building a Hungarian-owned national champion

4iG’s transformation into a leading national and regional telco continues apace. 4iG, together with the Hungarian state, has announced non-binding heads of terms with Vodafone to acquire a 100% stake in Vodafone Magyarország Távközlési (Vodafone Hungary), Hungary’s second-largest telco, for an enterprise value of HUF715bn (€1.8bn), payable in cash. The transaction represents a multiple of 7.7x EV/adj. EBITDA for the 12-month period ending 31 March 2022. Factoring in management’s expected synergies of HUF150bn, the acquisition multiple falls to 6.1x. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to confirmatory due diligence, final documentation and regulatory approval. On completion, 4iG will take a 51% stake in Vodafone Hungary, with the Hungarian state owning 49%. Funding has not yet been disclosed. We expect to reinstate our forecasts following the Q222 results in September.