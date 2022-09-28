1Spatial - Making GIS data useable for a variety of verticals

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "1SPATIAL PLC":

1Spatial (SPA) delivered another period of robust results in H123, with annualised recurring revenue (ARR) up 29% y-o-y, revenues growing 11% and EBITDA rising 10%. 1Spatial’s success in driving transformational growth was marked by several contract wins with significant amounts of recurring revenue, the expansion of smart partnerships and further penetration of the US market. We maintain our FY23 and FY24 estimates and watch for catalysts that signal 1Spatial’s plan is continuing to bear fruit. Although 1Spatial trades at a discount to peers, we expect there could be a reduction in the gap if management continues successfully executing its growth strategy.