1Spatial - Flying high with a major EU aerospace company

1Spatial has announced a sizeable contract with a major European aerospace company worth circa €3m over five years. Notably, the deal is the first major win for the company’s new 1Telecomms solution (together with 1Integrate) supporting a win in the aerospace industry, a new vertical for the business. We believe that this provides evidence that the company’s development of app solutions can broaden the company’s addressable market. We believe that the broader market for geospatial solutions is set to deliver sustained double-digit growth and that 1Spatial’s is carving out an increasingly strong position within the market. We believe that the company’s current valuation (FY23e EV/sales 1.8x) does not reflect 1Spatial’s potential.