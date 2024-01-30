Erweiterte Funktionen



1Spatial - €9m enterprise win with European utility




30.01.24 08:16
Edison Investment Research

1Spatial has announced a significant contract win with a leading electricity and gas distribution network operator in Belgium. The work is to support the client in building a digital twin of its distribution network and was won following a competitive tender, which included Tier 1 systems integrators, further highlighting 1Spatial’s strength in location master data management. 1Spatial will be the primary contractor on the €9m project, of which €4.1m of services will be delivered directly by 1Spatial, with the remaining €4.9m of the work to be delivered using offshore partners. With the full fiscal year end approaching and the budget cycle in full swing, we are leaving our estimates unchanged at this stage, but they continue to look better supported.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,58 € 0,575 € 0,005 € +0,87% 30.01./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFZ45C84 A2NB01 0,61 € 0,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,63 € +2,44%  09:33
Frankfurt 0,58 € +0,87%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,58 € +0,87%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 192% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...