1Spatial - €9m enterprise win with European utility

1Spatial has announced a significant contract win with a leading electricity and gas distribution network operator in Belgium. The work is to support the client in building a digital twin of its distribution network and was won following a competitive tender, which included Tier 1 systems integrators, further highlighting 1Spatial’s strength in location master data management. 1Spatial will be the primary contractor on the €9m project, of which €4.1m of services will be delivered directly by 1Spatial, with the remaining €4.9m of the work to be delivered using offshore partners. With the full fiscal year end approaching and the budget cycle in full swing, we are leaving our estimates unchanged at this stage, but they continue to look better supported.