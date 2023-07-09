In 119 Tagen: Gladstone Commercial Quartalsergebnisse - Was Aktionäre erwartet

In 119 days, the Gladstone Commercial company, based in McLean, United States, will present its quarterly results for the third quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Gladstone Commercial stock develop compared to last year?

There are only 119 days left until the Gladstone Commercial stock, with a current market capitalization of 461.84 million EUR, presents its new quarterly figures after the market closes. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Gladstone Commercial achieved sales of 36.31 million EUR in Q3 2022, a decrease of -7.30% to 33.64 million EUR is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -150.00% to 0.00...