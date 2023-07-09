In 101 Tagen: Interpublic präsentiert Quartalszahlen - Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen der Aktionäre

In 101 days, Interpublic of, a company based in New York, United States, will present its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Interpublic of stock compare to last year?

There are only 101 days left until the Interpublic of stock with a current market capitalization of 13.45 billion euros presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Interpublic of achieved revenue of 2.40 billion euros in Q3 2022, it is now expected to jump by +6.30 percent to 2.21 billion euros. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to increase by...