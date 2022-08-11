Anleger nehmen HealthCare-Sektor in den Blick

von Mark Baribeau, Head of Global Equity bei Jennison Associates

- Der HealthCare Sektor profitiert von Innovation und Wachstum

- Die Verschmelzung von Verbraucherorientierung und neuen Technologien führt zu Lösungen für bisher unerfüllte medizinische Bedürfnisse

- Der Sektor ist in einem unsicheren makroökonomischen Umfeld überzeugend

Im zweiten Quartal performte der HealthCare Bereich des S&P 500 besser als der Gesamtindex – er ging um 5,9% zurück, während der S&P 500 ein Minus von 16,1 % verzeichnete. In den letzten vier Quartalen stieg der Gesundheitssektor sogar um insgesamt 3,4 %, während der Gesamtindex einen Rückgang von insgesamt 10,6 % erfuhr.

Mit Blick auf den weiteren Jahresverlauf ist durchaus davon auszugehen, dass sowohl die Folgen von COVID-19 sowie die wirtschaftlichen und politischen Turbulenzen wieder nachlassen werden. Damit könnte der HealthCare-Sektor wieder eine Vorreiterrolle einnehmen, da die Anleger wieder verstärkt auf die soliden Fundamentaldaten der Unternehmen und die signifikanten Alpha-Chancen setzen, die sich aus der breiten Innovationskraft des Sektors ergeben. Darüber hinaus ist die US-amerikanische Arzneimittelgesetzgebung zwar erneut in den Schlagzeilen gelandet, allerdings dürften die diskutierten Gesetzesentwürfe handhabbar ausfallen und sollten sich nur bedingt auf den Gesundheitssektor auswirken.

Das Gesundheitswesen ist einer der am schnellsten wachsenden Sektoren der Weltwirtschaft, der rasant wissenschaftliche und technologische Fortschritte vorantreibt. So hat die zunehmende Verschmelzung von Technologie und Verbraucherorientierung zu einem beispiellosen Innovationsschub geführt, um Lösungen für bislang unerfüllte medizinische Bedürfnisse zu finden und dabei zugleich die Kosten zu senken. Dieser Wandel wird sich auch dauerhaft auf die Patientenerfahrung auswirken, da sich die Gesundheitsversorgung hin zu einer verstärkt präventiven Medizin und einem ergebnisorientierten Wirtschaftsmodell entwickelt. Diese Rahmenbedingungen eröffnen hervorragende Investitionsmöglichkeiten in verschiedenen Branchen des Gesundheitswesens.

Investmentschwerpunkte innerhalb des Sektors: Bio-therapeutische Unternehmen, Gesundheitsdienstleister, Pharma- und Medizintechnikunternehmen



Zahlreiche bio-therapeutische Unternehmen verfügen über überzeugende Fundamentaldaten, innovative Produkte sowie Medikamente in der Pipeline. Auch die Anzahl an Arzneimittelkandidaten in den Biopharma-Pipelines ist nach wie vor hoch. Grund dafür sind die steigenden Forschungs- und Entwicklungsinvestitionen großer globaler Pharmaunternehmen sowie die Fortschritte beim Arzneimittel-Screening und der Entdeckung neuer Wirkstoffe. Währenddessen bemühen sich viele Unternehmen für medizinische Instrumente und Diagnostikunternehmen darum, ärztliche Entscheidungsfindung zu verbessern, die Beschleunigung der Arzneimittelentwicklung und -zulassung und Integration biologischer Verfahren schneller voranzutreiben. Medizintechnikunternehmen verbessern die Lebensqualität, bieten weniger invasive Verfahren an und erhöhen zudem die Benutzerfreundlichkeit für Arzt und Patient, wodurch sich die Aufenthaltsdauer in Einrichtungen verkürzt.

Gewinnen werden am ehesten jene Unternehmen, die die Einbindung der Patienten erhöhen, das Krankheitsmanagement verbessern, Behandlungen an kostengünstigere, geeignetere Orte verlagern und die Gesamtkosten der Versorgung senken.

