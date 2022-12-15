21Shares bringt ersten ETP auf einen Krypto-Staking-Basket Index

· 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP in Zusammenarbeit mit schwedischem Indexanbieter Vinter konzipiert

· STAKE ETP bei BX Swiss und Xetra verfügbar

Die 21Shares AG, weltweit größter Emittent börsengehandelter Kryptowährungsprodukte (ETPs) und Tochtergesellschaft von 21.co, listet den ersten Krypto-Staking-Index ETP (Ticker: STAKE) an der BX Swiss und Xetra. Mit diesem neuartigen ETP können Anleger zum ersten Mal an diversifizierten Staking-Erträgen und der Performance eines ganzen Korbs von Krypto-Assets profitieren. Die Index-Methodik dieses ETPs hat 21Shares zusammen mit den schwedischen Indexanbieter Vinter entwickelt.

Zürich/München, 19. Januar 2023 – Das 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP bildet Kryptowährungen ab, deren Transaktionen mit dem Proof-of-Stake (PoS)-Mechanismus validiert werden. Dazu gehören Binance Coin, Cardano, Cosmos, Polkadot, Solana und Tezos. Der Index wird halbjährlich im März und September neu gewichtet, um Marktbewegungen widerzuspiegeln.

"Staking ist ein seit langem bestehendes Charakteristikum des Blockchain-Ökosystems, das es Krypto-Inhabern ermöglicht, Prämien im Austausch für die Sperrung ihrer Vermögenswerte auf der Blockchain zu verdienen – ein mit dem Erhalt von Zinsen vergleichbarer Prozess", erklärt Arthur Krause, Director of ETP Product bei 21.co, der Muttergesellschaft von 21Shares. "Unsere Analysen haben gezeigt, dass Investoren an diversifizierten und kryptonativen Renditeströmen interessiert sind – insbesondere inmitten eines Krypto-Bärenmarkts. Demzufolge vernehmen wir eine hohe Nachfrage nach einem zuverlässigen und sicheren Zugang zum Staking als eines der attraktivsten potenziellen Renditequellen im Krypto-Ökosystem. Das 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP verkörpert diesen Zugang und wird eine attraktive Ergänzung in vielen Portfolios sein."

Die Lancierung dieses neuen ETPs folgt den bereits bestehenden, erfolgreichen 21Shares Single Asset Staking-Produkten – dem 21Shares Solana Staking ETP und dem 21Shares Tezos Staking ETP.

Jacob Lindberg, CEO von Vinter, fügt hinzu: "Wir freuen uns, zusammen mit 21Shares das weltweit erste Krypto-Staking-Index-ETP auf den Markt zu bringen, was einen weiteren Meilenstein in unserer fruchtbaren Partnerschaft darstellt. Dieses Produkt erfüllt die Anforderungen von Privatanlegern und institutionellen Investoren auf der ganzen Welt, und wir freuen uns darauf, unsere Zusammenarbeit mit 21Shares fortzusetzen, um weitere innovative Anlageprodukte zu lancieren, die Brücken in die Kryptowelt schlagen."

Diese Ankündigung ist die jüngste einer Reihe von innovativen ETPs, die 21Shares im letzten Jahr auf den Markt brachte. Darunter das weltweit günstigste Bitcoin-ETP (CBTC) sowie zwei risikokontrollierte Produkte, das 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP (SPBTC) und das 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP (SPETH). Die Muttergesellschaft bietet 21.co inzwischen insgesamt 47 Produkte an 12 Börsen in neun Ländern an.

Sofern sie mehr über das 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP erfahren möchten, besuchen Sie bitte https://21shares.com/product/STAKE.

Produktdetails

Wertpapierbezeichnung

21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP

Gebühr (TER)

2,5 %

Handelsplatz / Börse

BX Swiss / Xetra

ISIN

CH1210548892

Ticker

STAKE BW / 2SKE GY (für EUR bei Xetra) / 2 SKF GY (für USD bei Xetra)

Handelswährung

EUR/USD/CHF



Über 21.co

21.co ist ein führender Anbieter von Produkten, die den einfachen Zugang in die Krypto-Welt bieten. Das Tochterunternehmen 21Shares ist der weltweit größte Emittent von börsengehandelten Produkten (ETPs) auf Basis von Kryptoassets. Die ETPs werden auf Onyx, einer firmeneigenen Technologieplattform bereitgestellt, die sowohl von 21Shares als auch von Drittpartnern für die Emission und das operative Geschäft mit Kryptowährungs-ETPs genutzt wird. Amun, ein Token-Provider, der den Zugang zur DeFi-Branche erleichtert, ist ebenfalls Teil von 21.co. Das Unternehmen wurde 2018 von Hany Rashwan und Ophelia Snyder gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in Zug in der Schweiz sowie Büros in Zürich und New York.

Weitere Informationen: https://21.co

Disclaimer

