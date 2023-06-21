Erweiterte Funktionen

paragon - Radically improving the investment case




21.06.23 09:46
Edison Investment Research

So far in 2023 paragon has sold its semvox subsidiary, fully redeemed its Swiss franc (CHF) bond and is preparing for the remainder of the accelerated €25m Eurobond partial redemption, while delivering positive Q123 results. Once the Eurobond payment is complete, investors’ focus should return to the equity investment case. Risk reduction of the business model and a clear growth strategy still appear underrated by the market.

