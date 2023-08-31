Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "paragon":
 Aktien    


paragon - Navigating the road to redemption




31.08.23 14:18
Edison Investment Research

paragon continued its debt reduction programme in Q223 with the disposal of semvox. Operating performance progressed positively with H123 sales rising 7% and EBITDA margin in Q223 exceeding 10%, although the business mix shifted towards Mechanics as new contracts ramped up. Management has maintained FY23 guidance and we have modestly reduced our earnings estimates to reflect the mix change as well as higher interest in FY23. As the debt reduction programme continues into FY24 we expect lower interest charges and improving operational cash flows. Assuming the successful further partial redemption of the Eurobond by January 2024, investor focus should return to the growth potential.

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu paragon


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,32 € 5,44 € -0,12 € -2,21% 31.08./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005558696 555869 6,60 € 3,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,32 € -2,21%  19:27
Hamburg 5,48 € +7,87%  08:16
München 5,48 € +7,87%  08:01
Berlin 5,48 € +7,87%  08:02
Düsseldorf 5,30 € +0,38%  19:30
Xetra 5,40 € +0,37%  17:36
Frankfurt 5,32 € 0,00%  09:15
Stuttgart 5,32 € 0,00%  21:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2128 Paragon die vergessene Perle 24.08.23
  Löschung 21.06.19
243 PARAGON AG Du meine Perl. 07.11.17
9 Meine Paragon Aktie 29.11.12
2 Löschung 29.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...