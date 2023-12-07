paragon - Navigating the road to growth

Erweiterte Funktionen
While we believe H223 represents a pause in growth at paragon’s ongoing automotive operations, we are cutting our near-term EBITDA margin contribution from the Electronics segment. As a result, we lower our FY23e and FY24e sales estimates by 2% and 3% and EBITDA by 25% and 17% respectively, reducing our DCF valuation to €9.4/share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,86 €
|3,97 €
|-0,11 €
|-2,77%
|07.12./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005558696
|555869
|6,60 €
|3,58 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,86 €
|-2,77%
|14:29
|Frankfurt
|3,72 €
|+0,27%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|3,77 €
|-0,53%
|16:04
|Hamburg
|3,77 €
|-0,79%
|08:16
|München
|3,77 €
|-0,79%
|08:00
|Berlin
|3,77 €
|-0,79%
|08:05
|Xetra
|3,91 €
|-1,51%
|17:36
|Düsseldorf
|3,64 €
|-2,93%
|19:30
= Realtime
