Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "paragon":
 Aktien    


paragon - Navigating the road ahead




20.11.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Following a significant refocusing in recent years, paragon has returned to its core strengths as a supplier of electronic and kinematic content to major automotive producers globally. It seeks to address the global megatrends that are important to the automotive industry, namely climate change (CO2 reduction), digitisation, increasing comfort and urbanisation.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entwickelt Technologie mit 10x höherer Kapazität
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu paragon


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,19 € 4,21 € -0,02 € -0,48% 20.11./10:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005558696 555869 6,56 € 3,79 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,28 € +2,88%  17.11.23
Düsseldorf 4,01 € +0,25%  09:30
Hamburg 4,03 € 0,00%  08:16
München 4,03 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 4,03 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 4,01 € -0,25%  09:15
Xetra 4,19 € -0,48%  10:30
Stuttgart 4,03 € -0,74%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock erobert 1,8 Mrd. $ Markt - Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. 487% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2132 Paragon die vergessene Perle 25.10.23
  Löschung 21.06.19
243 PARAGON AG Du meine Perl. 07.11.17
9 Meine Paragon Aktie 29.11.12
2 Löschung 29.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...