musicMagpie - heretoHelp

musicMagpie (MMAG) is a leader in the circular economy, providing consumers and corporates with a sustainable alternative to buying and selling consumer technology and physical media. The Consumer Technology division is the key driver of its future growth, including growing recuring revenue streams from rentals. Management continues to focus on improving the sourcing of products while growing its end-markets and enhancing gross margin. Our EBITDA forecasts for FY23 and FY24 are unchanged. Our DCF-based valuation is 61p/share, reflecting significant upside from the current price.