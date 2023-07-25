musicMagpie - heretoHelp

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.07.23
Edison Investment Research

musicMagpie (MMAG) is a leader in the circular economy, providing consumers and corporates with a sustainable alternative to buying and selling consumer technology and physical media. The Consumer Technology division is the key driver of its future growth, including growing recuring revenue streams from rentals. Management continues to focus on improving the sourcing of products while growing its end-markets and enhancing gross margin. Our EBITDA forecasts for FY23 and FY24 are unchanged. Our DCF-based valuation is 61p/share, reflecting significant upside from the current price.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,131 € 0,131 € -   € 0,00% 25.07./16:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKY4XG48 A3CNJY 0,59 € 0,064 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,155 € +8,39%  15:54
Frankfurt 0,131 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
