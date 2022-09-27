Erweiterte Funktionen
musicMagpie - Weak Technology outright sales

Edison Investment Research
musicMagpie’s (MMAG’s) trading update reporting weaker Technology outright revenue in recent months is consistent with statements from a number of consumer-facing companies that have highlighted a more challenging background. With a more cautious outlook for the remainder of H222, management expects lower revenue and a lower EBITDA contribution, albeit still anticipating y-o-y growth, than at the time of the H122 results. We have reduced our FY22–24 EBITDA estimates by 19–30%. Following the weak share price, the FY22 EV/Sales multiple is 0.1x.
