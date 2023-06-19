Erweiterte Funktionen
musicMagpie - Margins improving despite volatile trading
19.06.23 16:10
Edison Investment Research
musicMagpie’s (MMAG) trading update for the six months to 31 May 2023 indicates that trading improved in Q2 following a weaker Q1, which was affected by postal strikes and low UK consumer confidence. Management’s focus on higher margin customers and cost savings achieved in the first half resulted in year-on-year EBITDA growth of 7.7%, despite a 13% decline in revenue. We have lowered our FY23 and FY24 revenue estimates by 13% and 16% and EBITDA estimates by 11% and 8% respectively.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,179 €
|0,171 €
|0,008 €
|+4,68%
|20.06./10:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKY4XG48
|A3CNJY
|0,59 €
|0,064 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.