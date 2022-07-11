Erweiterte Funktionen



musicMagpie - Buy more, sell more, rent more




11.07.22 08:14
Edison Investment Research

musicMagpie (MMAG) provides a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to buying and selling consumer technology and physical media. Future growth is supported by the positive tailwinds of increasing awareness of sustainability issues and the growing importance of the circular economy. It has a significant growth opportunity from the rental of technology, which is expected to generate greater revenue and profit over the life of a device than an outright sale. The addition of the new recurring subscription revenue has the potential to accelerate annual revenue growth from mid- to high-single digits and significantly increase profitability (low-teens EBITDA margin from FY26). Our DCF-based valuation is 168p per share.

Aktuell
325% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Enorme Kursrallye voraus
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,525 € 0,525 € -   € 0,00% 11.07./10:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKY4XG48 A3CNJY 2,18 € 0,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,525 € 0,00%  09:10
Stuttgart 0,458 € -2,14%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie steht vor Kursexplosion - Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 401% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...