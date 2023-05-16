Erweiterte Funktionen

e-therapeutics - Enhancing siRNA drug discovery with LLMs




16.05.23 06:58
Edison Investment Research

e-therapeutics is a biotech leveraging its validated computational biology platform to identify novel, liver-associated targets and expand its internal pipeline of short interfering RNA (siRNA or RNAi) therapeutics. In addition to the advantages of focusing on a single cell type (hepatocytes), the company’s recent strategic commitment to large language model (LLM) technologies has the potential to provide accelerated access to effective new drugs. RNAi medicines are a rapidly evolving drug class, with five drugs currently that use this technology. We view RNAi as a key growth market for e therapeutics. At end-January 2023, the company had a net cash position of £31.7m, supported by a capital raise of £13.4m (net proceeds) in September 2022.

