e-therapeutics - Enhancing siRNA drug discovery with LLMs
16.05.23 06:58
Edison Investment Research
e-therapeutics is a biotech leveraging its validated computational biology platform to identify novel, liver-associated targets and expand its internal pipeline of short interfering RNA (siRNA or RNAi) therapeutics. In addition to the advantages of focusing on a single cell type (hepatocytes), the company’s recent strategic commitment to large language model (LLM) technologies has the potential to provide accelerated access to effective new drugs. RNAi medicines are a rapidly evolving drug class, with five drugs currently that use this technology. We view RNAi as a key growth market for e therapeutics. At end-January 2023, the company had a net cash position of £31.7m, supported by a capital raise of £13.4m (net proceeds) in September 2022.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,135 €
|0,132 €
|0,003 €
|+2,27%
|16.05./09:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B2823H99
|A0M8VQ
|0,26 €
|0,11 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
