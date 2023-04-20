Erweiterte Funktionen

discoverIE Group - Upgrading on strong close to FY23




20.04.23 08:04
Edison Investment Research

With Q423 trading slightly better than expected, discoverIE is on track to deliver FY23 underlying earnings ahead of board expectations. The year-end order book was also higher than anticipated due to stronger than expected order intake in Q423, providing good visibility for FY24. We have upgraded our underlying EPS forecasts for FY23 and FY24 and reduced our net debt forecasts over the same period.

