discoverIE Group - Trading on track in Q124
25.07.23 07:54
Edison Investment Research
discoverIE’s Q124 trading update confirmed that earnings for the period were in line with the board’s expectations. The reduction in supply chain challenges has helped gross margins and is also driving a normalisation of the order book. Organic growth of 3% y-o-y against tough comparators is in line with our forecasts, which we maintain. With a focus on structural growth markets, a strong order book and a pipeline of acquisition opportunities, the company is well positioned to make progress towards its FY28 goal of a 15% operating margin (FY23: 11.5%).
