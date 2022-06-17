Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Strong growth despite market challenges




17.06.22 08:42
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE has seen a strong bounce-back in trading after the worst of the COVID pandemic, with organic revenue growth of 18% y-o-y in FY22 and 14% versus FY20 (pre-COVID). The combination of organic growth and recent high-margin acquisitions generated underlying operating profit growth of 34% y-o-y with a margin approaching 11%. Organic order growth of 36% y-o-y has provided a strong order book entering FY23. With FY22 underlying EPS beating our forecasts, we upgrade FY23 and introduce FY24 estimates. We expect further M&A as discoverIE continues with its strategy to consolidate the fragmented electronics market.

Aktuell
Epische Kursrallye voraus - Bahnbrechende Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,70 € 7,90 € -0,20 € -2,53% 17.06./13:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 14,60 € 7,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 8,00 € +3,90%  12:56
Frankfurt 7,70 € -2,53%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...