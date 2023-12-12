discoverIE Group - Resilience from focus on strategic growth markets

discoverIE’s H124 results reflected improving profitability despite the expected lower demand due to customer destocking and the weaker economic environment. With normalisation of the order book effectively complete and strong growth in design win activity, the company is well positioned to grow as customer confidence returns. discoverIE is making good progress towards its margin targets and maintains its outlook for FY24. The company has an active pipeline of acquisition targets, which should further drive growth and operating profitability.