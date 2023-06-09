Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Raising the bar




09.06.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research

For FY23, discoverIE reported double-digit organic revenue growth, operating margin expansion to 11.5% and strong free cash generation. On track to meet its FY25 operating margin target of 13.5%, the company has set a more testing target of 15% by FY28. We have upgraded our forecasts, which reflect more modest revenue growth than in FY23 as the order book normalises and continued operating margin expansion, and we expect further M&A activity to boost growth and profitability.

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Autoriese steigt mit 76 Mio. EUR ein

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,20 € 10,00 € 0,20 € +2,00% 09.06./12:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 10,20 € 6,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 10,20 € +2,00%  08:05
Stuttgart 10,20 € +0,99%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in wenigen Tagen - Massives Kaufsignal - 444% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...