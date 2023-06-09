Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Raising the bar
09.06.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research
For FY23, discoverIE reported double-digit organic revenue growth, operating margin expansion to 11.5% and strong free cash generation. On track to meet its FY25 operating margin target of 13.5%, the company has set a more testing target of 15% by FY28. We have upgraded our forecasts, which reflect more modest revenue growth than in FY23 as the order book normalises and continued operating margin expansion, and we expect further M&A activity to boost growth and profitability.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,20 €
|10,00 €
|0,20 €
|+2,00%
|09.06./12:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|10,20 €
|6,75 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.