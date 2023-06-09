discoverIE Group - Raising the bar

For FY23, discoverIE reported double-digit organic revenue growth, operating margin expansion to 11.5% and strong free cash generation. On track to meet its FY25 operating margin target of 13.5%, the company has set a more testing target of 15% by FY28. We have upgraded our forecasts, which reflect more modest revenue growth than in FY23 as the order book normalises and continued operating margin expansion, and we expect further M&A activity to boost growth and profitability.