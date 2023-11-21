Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Innovative electronics for the industry




21.11.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic components for industrial applications. Over the last 12 years, the company has broadened its product range, customer base and geographical presence via a series of acquisitions. It designs and manufactures customised and niche products, and expansion along the supply chain has helped discoverIE to grow operating margins. The company reports across two divisions: Sensing & Connectivity (15 businesses across nine countries with 13 manufacturing sites) and Magnetics & Controls (nine businesses across 17 countries with 21 manufacturing sites). discoverIE’s capital-light business model supports strong cash-flow generation, with the aim of increasingly self-funding acquisitions.

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,40 € 7,40 € -   € 0,00% 21.11./12:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 10,60 € 6,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,40 € 0,00%  08:03
Stuttgart 7,25 € -0,68%  12:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...