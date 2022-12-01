discoverIE Group - Focused on sustainable growth

Erweiterte Funktionen

01.12.22 07:40
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE reported another strong set of results for H123 despite ongoing supply chain challenges, with 14% y-o-y organic revenue growth, 37% EPS growth and a record end-H1 order book. As the company is on track to achieve underlying earnings for FY23 in line with board expectations, our FY23 and FY24 underlying EPS forecasts are broadly unchanged. The company is refining its ESG strategy and has announced its net zero commitments (scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, scope 3 by 2040), having already reduced emissions by 40% since CY19 (like-for-like).

