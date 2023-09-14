Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Creating an industrial wireless connectivity cluster
14.09.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research
discoverIE has acquired 2J Antennas Group, a Slovakian-based designer and manufacturer of antennas, for €52.5m/£45m in cash from existing facilities. As a technology platform acquisition, 2J will be combined with Antenova to create a new technology cluster for industrial wireless connectivity. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to underlying earnings in the first full year post completion; we maintain our FY24 underlying EPS forecast and raise our FY25 forecast by 0.8%.
