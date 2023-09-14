Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Creating an industrial wireless connectivity cluster




14.09.23 08:14
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE has acquired 2J Antennas Group, a Slovakian-based designer and manufacturer of antennas, for €52.5m/£45m in cash from existing facilities. As a technology platform acquisition, 2J will be combined with Antenova to create a new technology cluster for industrial wireless connectivity. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to underlying earnings in the first full year post completion; we maintain our FY24 underlying EPS forecast and raise our FY25 forecast by 0.8%.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,15 € 8,20 € -0,05 € -0,61% 14.09./17:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 10,60 € 6,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,15 € -0,61%  08:02
Stuttgart 8,00 € -1,23%  15:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält Auftrag vom US-Militär nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...