discoverIE Group - Creating an industrial wireless connectivity cluster

discoverIE has acquired 2J Antennas Group, a Slovakian-based designer and manufacturer of antennas, for €52.5m/£45m in cash from existing facilities. As a technology platform acquisition, 2J will be combined with Antenova to create a new technology cluster for industrial wireless connectivity. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to underlying earnings in the first full year post completion; we maintain our FY24 underlying EPS forecast and raise our FY25 forecast by 0.8%.