discoverIE Group - Bolt-on Sensing & Connectivity acquisition
07.07.22 09:16
Edison Investment Research
discoverIE has made a small bolt-on acquisition within its Sensing & Connectivity division for £5m in cash. CDT, a high-margin business, provides cross-selling opportunities and should support more complex integrated designs within the Contour business cluster. We estimate the deal is earnings accretive, upgrading our underlying EPS forecasts by 1.0% in FY23 and 1.2% in FY24.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,55 €
|7,05 €
|0,50 €
|+7,09%
|07.07./13:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|14,60 €
|6,90 €
